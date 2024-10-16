Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.