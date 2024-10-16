Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
VOOV opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.