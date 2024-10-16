Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

