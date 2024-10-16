Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.