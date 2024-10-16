Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Velas has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $30.57 million and $585,082.26 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00041577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

