Verge Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $64.60 million and $1.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00541439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00103570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00232933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00075342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

