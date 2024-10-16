Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $54,266.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.60. 597,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,581. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

