Verum Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 553,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 83,209 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 251,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,406. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

