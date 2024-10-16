Verum Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Wednesday. 253,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.39. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About W&T Offshore

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.