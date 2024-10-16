Verum Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verum Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

V stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. 613,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.63. The company has a market cap of $515.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

