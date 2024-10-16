Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 611.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. 26,460 shares of the company were exchanged. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

