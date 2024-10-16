Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Masood Jabbar Sells 15,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,923.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Masood Jabbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after purchasing an additional 408,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 638,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 606,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

