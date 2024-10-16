VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 1.99% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USTB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USTB opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

