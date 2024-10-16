Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 896.34 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 896.34 ($11.70), with a volume of 29668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.86).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.47) to GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
In other news, insider Jane Toogood acquired 508 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £4,759.96 ($6,215.67). In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,090 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($128,101.33). Also, insider Jane Toogood purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,759.96 ($6,215.67). Insiders have bought 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $16,348,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
