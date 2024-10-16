Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 17808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VIK shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Viking Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viking by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Viking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

