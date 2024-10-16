Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 39,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,659. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

