Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 699,642 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.23% of NIKE worth $304,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 2,014,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

