Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 9,054 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Xylem worth $112,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 365,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xylem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 246.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. 121,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.