Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 61,185 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $555,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.88. 227,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

