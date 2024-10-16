Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $171,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. 202,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,022. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

