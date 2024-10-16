Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $237.86 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,418 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of CRH worth $237,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 510.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup cut their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.4 %

CRH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,422. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

