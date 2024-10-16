Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 857,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,398. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

