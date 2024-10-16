Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 11,568 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $61,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,532. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.69 and a 200 day moving average of $285.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total transaction of $339,021.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,775.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

