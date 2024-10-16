Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IAE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 28,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,016. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

