VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.09 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 271521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

VSE Trading Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth about $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth about $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

