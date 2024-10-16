Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.31 million and $4.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,766.37 or 1.00015700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00064340 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,880,656.43077192 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65384333 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,116,926.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

