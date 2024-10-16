Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 7,255,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,396,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

