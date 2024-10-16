Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $656.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

