Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Walmart by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. 1,466,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,148,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $650.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.