Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Insider Buys A$24,340.68 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,747 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,340.68 ($16,336.02).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 110,795 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($76,589.83).

Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

