Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 4.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $52,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

