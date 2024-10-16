Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 963.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BDF Gestion grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 138,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 827.5% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

