Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,672,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BLMN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

