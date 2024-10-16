Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.36 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,594 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

