Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $3.09 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,990,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

