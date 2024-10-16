Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.