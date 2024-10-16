Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,174 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AIT opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $230.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.