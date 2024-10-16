Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,835 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $303.70 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.80.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

