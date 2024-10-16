Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 621 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 271.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $147.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

