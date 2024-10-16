Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,760 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,606,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 370,756 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,777,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

