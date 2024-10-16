Wells Fargo & Company Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $106.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 381,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $98.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 111,134 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.