WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Tops $0.80

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $331.21 million and $1.12 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,505,515 coins and its circulating supply is 411,914,390 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,478,514.4026076 with 411,884,690.1551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.80719333 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,285,173.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

