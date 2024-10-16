Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 8,679 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $522.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.87 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

