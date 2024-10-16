Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Westwater Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.61.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.