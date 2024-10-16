Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $15.08 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

