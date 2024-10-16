WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0126 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $59,553.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00103330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011224 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

