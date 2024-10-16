William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 108.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

