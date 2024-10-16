Wrapped eETH Trading Up 7.2% This Week (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $99.83 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,744.52 or 0.04044031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,593,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,593,096.31742318. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,749.87983522 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $96,586,839.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

