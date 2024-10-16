Wrapped Matic Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $57.68 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,745,265 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 154,745,264.9342344. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37475899 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $18,186,054.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

