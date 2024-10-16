WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$275.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$260.00 to C$275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$258.25.

Shares of WSP opened at C$249.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$174.39 and a 1-year high of C$253.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$230.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$219.78.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

