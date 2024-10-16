yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $5,015.06

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,015.06 or 0.07400564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $168.28 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,556 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

